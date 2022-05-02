YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    As Shah gets set to visit Karnataka, CM change buzz gets underway

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, May 02: There is a buzz that the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai may be replaced. The buzz around this has been caused owing to the various controversies in the recent past.

    The party feels that it may impact it during the 2023 polls. However many within the BJP have said that a leadership change has been ruled out for now. Further discussions will take place when Union Home Minister, Amit Shah would visit Bengaluru later today.

    As Shah gets set to visit Karnataka, CM change buzz gets underway

    The BJP's national organising secretary B L Santhosh had said that the party's leadership has the courage and strength to implement wholesale changes in the state leaderships.

    He told Indian Express, " "I am not saying that this will happen everywhere, but the BJP is able to make decisions that cannot even be envisaged by other political parties. Due to the confidence and will in the party, these decisions are possible, and in Gujarat, when the Chief Minister was changed, the entire Cabinet was also changed. This was done with the intent to infuse freshness and not because of any complaints."

    Santhosh also said that in politics change is imminent. It is not an easy task to come to power for the second time. Those who are here in attendance know the challenge of winning elections the second time. Anti-incumbency becomes much stronger," Santhosh also said.

    Basavaraj Bommai
    Know all about
    Basavaraj Bommai

    Comments

    More BASAVARAJ BOMMAI News  

    Read more about:

    Basavaraj Bommai karnataka chief minister amit shah karnataka

    Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 17:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X