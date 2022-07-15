As rain continues to play havoc, Karnataka schools remain shut

Pune: Landslide on road leading to Bhimashankar temple; none hurt

Bengaluru, July 15: Heavy rain continued to batter most parts of Karnataka on Friday, forcing the authorities to declare a holiday in schools in Belagavi, Chikkamagalur, and Hassan districts.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC) has predicted widespread moderate to heavy rains with isolated very heavy rains likely over coastal areas and widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Malnad.

Meanwhile, a teenager was killed in a house wall collapse as heavy rains continued to batter parts of Karnataka's Belagavi district.

Following heavy rains, the memorials at Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, have been inundated.

The bridge near the Tungabhadra river was built during the time of Vijayanagar Kingdom, Purandar Mantap, Vidhi Vidhana Mantap, Rama Lakshmana temple, Chakrathirtha bathing zone, has also been inundated at Hampi.

Shivamogga, Kodagu, Chikkamagalur districts are on orange alert and Hassan district is on yellow alert for another five days.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has said he will visit more flood-hit areas - like Karwar, Uttara Kannada and Belagavi - next week.

Heavy rains claimed 32 lives in the state, while 14 relief camps have been set up across Karnataka.

Rains have continued in several parts of Malnad and coastal Karnataka causing a flood-like situation, also there have been several incidents of landslide and sea erosion.

Rivers in the region have swelled, several dams have reached the brim and there is severe waterlogging in agriculture fields and low-lying areas causing damage to crops and properties.

Similar is the situation in adjoining districts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan.

Rains and an increase in water level in rivers and dams are a cause of worry in a few northern districts of Belagavi, Vijayanagara and Yadgir.

Story first published: Friday, July 15, 2022, 16:29 [IST]