As Rahul Gandhi attends Jallikattu, check why #Goback_Rahul is trending on Twitter

Chennai, Jan 14: Rahul Gandhi has attended Tamil Nadu's one of the most popular traditional event, "Jallikattu" on the day of Pongal, during his campaigning tour for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The Congress leader would lend his moral support to farmers protesting against the new farm laws across the country by witnessing the sport at Avaniapuram in Madurai district, the Congress's state president KS Alagiri said.

However, the party had banned the sport in 2011 when it was in power at the Centre. But after doing a series of flip-flops on the issue that has seen animal activists call for its ban it has been coming out in support of the event after opposing it for a long time.

When senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was environment minister during UPA 2, the ministry issued a notification banning the use of bulls as performing animals, effectively putting a stop on the Jallikattu festival in 2011.

Then, on 7 May 2014, weeks before the BJP came to power, the Supreme Court upheld the ban.

However, after the Modi government came to power, Congress drastically changed its position on the bull-taming event.

Following the context, #Goback_Rahul is trending on Twitter where netizens expressed their anger for the Congress leader whereas love for Jallikattu. Check here some of the tweets:

