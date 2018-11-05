  • search

As pressure on Ram Temple mounts, Govt set to take ordinance route

    New Delhi, Nov 5: The government is likely to bring about an ordinance for the construction of a Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

    The decision comes in the wake of the Sangh upping the ante and seeking an ordinance for the construction of the temple. The decision would be a crucial one considering the BJP is facing an uphill task in the forthcoming assembly elections in five states.

    A decision to this effect would help the party in the elections especially in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The other states that are polling include, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. The decision is also being taken keeping in mind the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well.

    The government is expected to bring about an ordinance and also summon a special session of Parliament ahead of the Winter Session. Once this is done, the construction of the temple is expected to begin in six weeks time, sources tell OneIndia. As per the rules the President can promulgate an ordinance on the advise of the Union Government only when Parliament is not in session.

    Story first published: Monday, November 5, 2018, 6:36 [IST]
