    As Pakistan bolsters military might, an uneasy disquiet at the border

    New Delhi, Jan 4: On December 31, the Indian Army killed two intruders believed to be Pakistani soldiers. An attempt to attack the Indian forward posts along the Line of Control in the Nowgam sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district had been foiled.

    Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) had made two attempts in 2018 to attack forward posts in a bid to push infiltrators of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad not the Indian side.

    Similar attempts were made in 2017 as well. The number of incidents reported that year was 5 and seven intruders were killed, while two Indian soldiers lost their lives.

    Intelligence Bureau sources tell OneIndia that in the months to come there would be many more such efforts. While the BAT would keep the Indian soldiers engaged, many more attempts would be made to push infiltrator into the Indian side. A warning to this effect suggests that ahead of the polls, there would be many attempts to push in terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

    The infiltrating of terrorists would not be just restricted to Jammu and Kashmir alone. Attempts would be made to send terrorists to different parts of the country that would include Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

    Bolstering military might:

    Pakistan has been constantly making efforts to bolster its military might. It plans on procuring 600 battle tanks including the T-90s from Russia.

    Apart from battle tanks, Pakistan Army is also procuring 245 150mm SP Mike-10 guns from Italy out of which it has already received 120 guns.

    This development comes after the Indian Army drew up a major plan to modernise its infantry and armoured corps. Pakistan on the other hand is enhancing its armoured corps at a time when there have been several hostilities witnessed at the Line of Actual Control.

    PTI had reported that as against the 67 armoured regiments of the Indian Army, the number of similar regiments in the Pakistan Army is around 51.

    Experts say that this is a matter of concern, but India is well equipped to handle the situation. Pakistan is likely to get adventurous in the days to come and India must watch out.

    Intelligence agencies say that the main focus of Pakistan would however continue to be Kashmir. They would want the polling process to go on smoothly and all attempts would be made to disrupt the same.

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 10:08 [IST]
