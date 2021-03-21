As NIA digs deeper into bomb scare case, what lies in store for MVA

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 21: There are deliberations on within the NCP, whether to ask Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh to resign immediately or not.

While NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had planned on shifting Deshmukh out of the home department, a sense of urgency has crept in now following the letter by former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh in which several allegations were made.

Singh alleged in his letter to Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray that Deshmukh had pressurised suspended Mumbai cop, Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore a month.

The developments following the bomb scare outside the home of Mukesh Ambani has put a lot of pressure on Sharad Pawar, who is considered to be the architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. While state NCP chief Jayant Patil rejected the demand for Deshmukh's removal as home minister, deliberations are on in full swing within the party about a change of portfolio.

Pawar's first choice for the home portfolio was Patil, but at that time, his nephew Ajit Pawar was keen on the portfolio. However since Ajit Pawar had an anti-corruption bureau probe pending against him, many within the party felt that he should not handle the home portfolio. Pawar had also suggested the name of Rajesh Tope for the post.

Due to these differences, the party decided on choosing Deshmukh and he went on to become a consensus candidate.

In this context the probe by the NIA becomes crucial. While there is pressure on Deshmukh within the party to move away from the home portfolio, the party may wait for the NIA to give its findings. The NIA which took over the probes into the bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren death cases says that it is probing multiple angles. The NIA arrested suspended cop, Sachin Waze.

NIA sources say that they are definitely looking into the political angle as well. While initially the NIA learnt that Waze had allegedly staged the incident to regain lost glory, officials say that it may not be as simple as that. There was a bomb scare and then an alleged murder and both these appear to be inter-linked. Was Hiren murdered so that he does not spill the beans? The NIA would look into that as well.

The NIA is also finding out if Waze had acted at the behest of his higher ups or political masters. The letter by Singh clearly indicates that there is an alleged political angle to all the recent happenings in Mumbai.

These incidents have made the MVA vulnerable. The NIA probe would be crucial and the future course of the government would clearly depend on the findings by the central agency. Officials OneIndia spoke with refused to comment on the political angle or the letter written by Singh. The probe is on and if the need be, the former commissioner's statement would also be recorded, the official cited above and did not wish to be named also said.