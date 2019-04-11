As India polls today, high alert against naxals in Odisha, Telangana

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 11: The states of Telangana and Odisha have been placed on very high alert following the attack in Chhattisgarh in which a BJP MLA and four others were killed by naxalites.

In the wake of the first phase of polling, security has been stepped up in the bordering areas. Additional forces have been deployed at the polling stations in sensitive areas as well.

The police also held a review meeting and it was decided to step up vigil along the border areas to stop the entry of naxalites into Telangana. Combing operations are being conducted in several areas of both the states.

The Intelligence Bureau has sounded a high alert and has warned that naxalites may try and carry out an attack during the elections. Several such alerts have been issued in states that are naxal affected.