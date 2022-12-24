Exhibition on horrors of partition to be held by Centre at key places

Thanks to 3D scanners, you won't have to take out electronic devices from hand baggage at airports

As India gears up for yet another fight against COVID-19, here are 8 top developments

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 24: Starting today, Saturday December 24, India will begin random testing of 2 per cent of the international passengers at airports.

With COVID-19 cases in China increasing beyond control this is one of the preparatory actions that India is taking to keep its citizens safe from the virus. Let us take a look at the top developments on the fight against another wave of COVID-19.

Masks are not mandatory, but advised in crowded places. The Centre has reminded the states in a letter the need for COVID-19 appropriate behaviour as revellers seen to soak in the Christmas spirit and also ring in the New Year.

Bharat Biotech's Covid nasal vaccine debuts on CoWIN: All you need to know

"Considering the upcoming festive season and new year celebrations, there is need to put in place requisite public health measures and other arrangements to minimise risk of increase in transmission of the disease by maintaining and strengthening focus on test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour, i.e. use of mask, hand and respiratory hygiene and adherence to physical distancing," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to the states.

Next week, starting Tuesday, nation-wide drills will be he conducted at the hospitals to ensure that the health care centres do not come under pressure like in the past.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with state health ministers. "Emphasised on the need to be alert in Covid-19 review meeting with state health ministers. There is no need to panic. We have 3 years of experience in pandemic management. The central government will provide all the support to combat COVID-19. We will take action as per the needs," he wrote on Twitter.

State governments on the other hand have been taking stock of the situation at individual levels.

A close look at what India did right as China fails to curb COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath for the second day reviewed the preparedness. Although the situation is normal, we still have to be cautious he added.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the highly contagious Omicron sub-variant XBB jumped to 18 per cent of the national prevalence.

The new variant BF.7 is said to have led the COVID-19 surge in China this time.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 8:15 [IST]