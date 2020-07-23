As India-China tensions soar, NSA Doval, Wang Yi set to meet

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 23: National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi are likely to hold a round of talks to de-escalate tensions along the Line of Actual Control.

Doval and Yi who are the Special Representatives of India and China will soon hold talks to discuss a road map ahead and reduce tensions.

India has noted that the Chinese People's Liberation Army had not yet withdrawn troops from the norther bank of the Pangong Tso lake as well as several other stand off areas. In the midst of these tensions, both Doval and Yi will review the situation and hold strategic consultations. Both will also review the process of disengagement, an official informed OneIndia.

Meanwhile there is complete disengagement only in two of the four friction points. The troops from both sides have stepped back at PP 14 and PP15. However at the PP17A there are still 50 troops on each side, less than a kilometre away from each other.

The understanding reached by the military commanders states that no side is allowed to patrol the four friction points. In the Depsang Plains China has blocked Indian access to the traditional patrolling limit in the area. At Pangong Tso although the Chinese have stepped back at Finger 5, they continue to occupy the Finger 4 Ridgeline.

The next military commander level talks between India and China will take place only after some movement on the ground is visible.

India wants China to create a buffer and has noted that at PP-17 (Gogra), the gap between the two armies is incomplete. It has been reported that the gap is narrower than the ideal 1.5 kilometres on each side.

Further there has not been much change at Finger 4 on the north bank of Pangong Tso and the PLA continues to sit on the Ridgeline of a mountain spur. Now a fresh physical verification of the buffer zone will be made as the previous one showed a partial pull back by China. This was unlike what was agreed at the meetings of the top military commanders. It had been decided that both sides had to move back 1.5 kilometres on each side of the approximate Line of Actual Control. However the same has not happened.

The source cited above said that if the talks were to progress then China would need to completely adhere to the agreement on creating a buffer zone.