Report claims most of the revered Hindu sites in Pakistan in state of decay

As India-China hold talks, next level of disengagement likely at Gogra Hot Springs

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 21: India and China have decided to continue talks with an intention of disengaging further at the friction points along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

India and China held the 10th round of military commander level talks on Saturday and discussed disengagement from the Depsang Plains, Gogra Hot Springs, Demcjok. The meeting was held at Moldo on the Chinese side.

The Indian delegation was led by 14 Corps commander Lt Gen. P.G.K. Menon. Naveen Srivastava, joint secretary (East Asia) from the ministry of external affairs was. also part of Indian delegation. A joint statement is likely to be issued soon. Sources tell Oneindia that an agreement on the disengagement is likely to take place first at Gogra Hot Springs.

Meanwhile, a meeting of National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi will take place soon to sort out differences in the perception over the undefined border. Both Doval and Yi are special representatives on the boundary resolution.

As India-China disengage, Doval-Wang Yi meet soon

The backchannel talks between the special representatives has ensured that both sides will not unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC and status quo ante will be restored on both sides. Doval and Yi held a meeting virtually on June 7 2020.

However the diplomatic channels have always remained open. These developments come in the wake of the disengagement process being completed on the north and south banks of the Pangong Lake along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

Sources tell OneIndia that India has made it clear to China that it wants a positive atmosphere, but will also stand up to any force.

The troop disengagement of the Indian and Chinese armies on both sides of the Pangong Lake has been completed.