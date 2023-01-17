As India beats Chinese hold again the importance of UNSC declaring Abdul Makki a global terrorist

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Makki is known to be a very powerful speaker. His speeches are aimed at agitating the people of Pakistan against India and the United States

New Delhi, Jan 17: Abdul Rehman Makki, the brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief, Hafiz Saeed and a major fund raiser for the outfit has been declared a global terrorist by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

He was declared a global terrorist under the UNSC's ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee.

The decision is a major win for India after China had blocked the proposal at the behest of Pakistan to block him from being declared a global terrorist in 2020. China has repeatedly placed hurdles at the UNSC following requests from its all-weather friend, Pakistan. It has in the past blocked India's proposals to declare, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi as global terrorists. However India has managed to keep up the pressure and convince the UNSC to declare these persons as global terrorists.

What the UNSC said:

"On 16 January 2023, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da'esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entry specified below to its ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations."

Makki's role in terror:

Makki is the brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed the head of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and mastermind of the Mumbai 26/11attack which left over 160 innocents dead. Maki is already listed as a global terrorist by India and US under their respective domestic laws.

In the Lashkar-e-Tayiba which is a US designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO), Makki has played several roles. His role in raising funds to sponsor terror in Jammu And Kashmir has been the most concerning for India.

David Headley the man who conducted a reconnaissance of Mumbai for the 26/11 attack told the NIA that he was working undertake mysterious former ISI officer, Said Mir. He also said that Mir was working as a personal assistant of Makki. The role of Mir was huge in the 26/11 attack and he had even visited India as a cricket fan in a bid to scout for targets to attack.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that Makki played a bigger role in raising funds for terror attacks in India. He was mainly part of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa the financial arm of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

The Intelligence Bureau had learnt that apart from targeting Mumbai, the Lashkar-e-Tayiba had plans of targeting Pune. During a speech in 2007, Makki makes a specific mentioned about Pune, the IB had also learnt.

In addition to the role he played in the JuD, he was also the head of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba's political affairs division and also served as the head of the outfit's foreign relations department.

Relations with the system:

Further the Intelligence agencies also learnt that Makki also plays the role of godfather to the young recruits into the organisation. His name also sprung up in the Udhampur attack and it was found he was nurturing Talha Saeed, the son of Hafiz Saeed.

Makki like his brother-in-law is a blue-eyed boy of the Pakistan establishment. He shares a good rapport with the ISI and Pakistan Army, the official cited above also said.

The official also said that along with Saeed, Makki too works with the Difa-e-Pakistan Council, a body that was formed to speak out against drone strikes by the Americans against Pakistan and Afghanistan terrorists.

Makki is also a very powerful speaker and is known to brainwash and agitate the people of Pakistan against India and the United States.

