If govt wants to talks to farmers it should convey that formally: Rakesh Tikait

As farmers intensify stir, worries of radical infiltration on the rise

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 12: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah met with senior government, security and police officials to discuss ways to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi, where the farmer agitation is on.

There have been warnings from the Intelligence about the possibility of some radical elements taking advantage of the volatile situation and fuelling violence, just the way it was done during the anti-CAA protests.

The Intelligence Bureau has been keeping a close watch on several outfits that have been trying to infiltrate the protests. An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that while the farmers have been demanding a repeal of the new farm laws, the other demands are quite concerning. The farmers have been demanding the release of some intellectuals, rights activists and student activists, the IB officer cited above said.

The government has however maintained that it is open for talks with the farmers. The farmers on the other hand have rejected the offers made by the Centre and say that they will intensify their stir. While on December 12, the farmers plan to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway, on December 14, they have called for a nation wide agitation.

The government is keeping a close watch on the developments and has planned a series of high-level meetings to ensure that the protests do not turn violent.

Last week, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had busted a module that was pro-Khalistan. While no links were found to the ongoing protests and the module, the Delhi Police learnt that those arrested were planning a series of targeted killings in North India.