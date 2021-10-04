As expected says Congress on Priyanka Gandhi’s arrest in UP

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 04: The Congress has termed Priyanka Gandhi's arrest on expected lines. She was arrested on her way to Kheri district when she was visiting the families of the victims of Sunday's violence.

The claim was made by the Congress party's south wing president Srinivas B V. "Finally what was expected from the BJP has happened. In the democratic country of 'Mahatma Gandhi', the worshipers of 'Godse' have arrested our leader @priyankagandhi Ji who fought heavy rains and the police force to meet the 'Annadata', from Hargaon. This is just the beginning of the figh," Srinivas said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also shared a video and called on people to reach the Sitapur police station where Priyanka has been taken. The Congress said she will meet with the families of those killed in Sunday's violence during a protest in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. The farmers were protesting against the farm laws.

Priyanka had reached the Lucknow airport on Sunday evening following the incident. She was stopped by the police several times and the party had released several videos and in one of them, she is heard saying that she was stopped several times. She also asked why she was being stopped and added that the police did not even have a warrant.