As domestic flight ops resume, States issue SOPs for flyers

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 25: With domestic passenger flights to resume after a hiatus of two months due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, the Ministry of Health along with a few other states issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and guidelines to be followed by passengers boarding the flights resuming on Monday.

While some states decided to put passengers on mandatory institutional quarantine while several others talked about putting them under home quarantine. The imposition of quarantine rules by several states which are at odds with each other also triggered concern among the flying and cabin crew of the airlines.

Tamil Nadu

Ending uncertainty over resumption of domestic flight services in the state from Monday, the Tamil Nadu government allowed passenger operations at the airports here and three other cities and notified guidelines, which included 14 days home quarantine and an e-pass for entry.

Due to high number of virus cases, flights from Gujarat and Maharashtra may be kept at the barest minimum level and there is no issue for operating any number of outgoing flights from Tamil Nadu.

Asymptomatic people shall undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

If air journey was undertaken without meeting the eligibility criteria they would be liable for penal action.

Passengers who do not have a residence in Tamil Nadu and opting for paid quarantine, shall be sent to designated hotels for institutional quarantine.

People who were found symptomatic will be isolated and taken to the nearest health facility and then subjected to confirmatory RT-PCR test.

Those testing positive for COVID-19 and having moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to a hospital or a health centre and people with mild symptoms will be given the option of home isolation.

Those who test negative for the virus shall be in home quarantine for 14 days.

All air passengers flying into Tamil Nadu should obtain a "TN e-pass" through the TN e-pass portal by agreeing to conditions that are set out in the form of a declaration.

The e-pass travel permit will be issued with a QR code. Among the riders are that they were not from any containment zones and they had not tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two months and undertake to adhere to all the norms of the State government.

If the passengers do not fulfil such conditions, they will not be eligible to travel to Tamil Nadu.

All passengers will be stamped with quarantine seal with date with indelible ink before they are allowed to move out of the airport.

Temperature checking, carrying out disinfection of luggage were among the procedures detailed for implementation at the airports.

Outward travellers will be screened and only those without symptoms for the virus shall be allowed to board the flight.

Kerala

Fresh guidelines issued for air travellers mandates 14-day home quarantine from the date of arrival. Symptomatic persons will be sent to either COVID Care Centre or Hospital.

All passengers had to register their details with the Covid-19 Jagratha web portal.

The airline staff shall insist the details of entry pass obtained from Covid-19Jagratha before issuing the boarding pass. If more than one person travel in a single ticket details of all persons shall be entered by anyone in the group using 'add family member' option.

Those who reach the state in flights for any urgent "business meets" would require to travel back within a day or two and the state will not insist such persons to not undergothe strict quarantine of 14 days.

The pick up vehicles for arriving passengers will be permitted to enter airport with one person (excluding driver of the vehicle) at a designated place subject to social distancing norms.

If the persons who pick up the passenger comes in to physical contact with the traveller, they shall also remain under home quarantine for 14 days.

The staff at the airports will be exclusively posted for a period of two weeks for airport surveillance and they must undergo two weeks home quarantine upon finishing duties.

Delhi

No mandatory institutional or home quarantine for asymptomatic passengers.

Only those with symptoms would need isolation

Asymptomatic passengers can go home, self monitor their health

Call Helpline numbers if they develop symptoms

Moderate to severely symptomatic persons will will taken to covid care centres

Those with mild symptoms, will be given the option of being taken to covid care centres or home quarantine.

Uttar Pradesh

All passengers will be under home quarantine for 14 days unless they are staying for less than a week or if they clear the coronavirus test earlier.

Outsiders on visits of less than a week to the state need not go into quarantine if they furnish details of their return journey.

All passengers coming to UP will have to register themselves on http://reg.upcovid.in and furnish details of themselves and family members travelling with them.

A message will be displayed on their phones after this and CISF personnel will let them leave the airport only after checking it.

Karnataka

Anyone coming from states where there is "high prevalence" of Covid-19 will be kept in institutional quarantine for seven days and if tested Covid-negative, the passenger will have to spend the next seven days in home quarantine.

Karnataka has classified Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as "high prevalence" states. The passengers coming through remaining states in the country will have to undergo 14 days of home quarantine.

However, special cases where businessmen are coming for urgent work will not require to undergo any quarantine if they bring test results that are not more than two days old.

Assam

Pilots and crew members will not be subjected to quarantine - home or institutional

If anybody comes to Guwahati for less than 24 hours - arrive in the morning and return by evening won't be subjected to Quarantine. If they don't return as declared, they will face criminal charges.

Those travelling on government duty including defence ops will be free from quarantine, but they will have to seek approval from Health Dept and submit a declaration, and must confine themselves in guest houses.

Any senior citizen above 75 years, Pregnant women, physically disabled, passengers visiting family members in hospitals, those below 10 years along with parents will be stamped for home quarantined.

Those returning from abroad -who have already completed quarantine in another state upon landing do not require to go for repeat institutional quarantine

Himachal Pradesh

Only persons with a valid address proof of the state should book tickets to the city and the flyer will have to obtain a district entry-pass. Dharamshala will have two flights from Delhi and one from Chandigarh daily.

The incoming person will have to obtain an entry pass from the concerned district administration, which will have to be shown on de-boarding the flight at Gaggal airport of Dharamshala.

HP residents coming from red zone areas and those with ILI symptoms shall be put in institutional quarantine.

And the persons, the non-residents of HP/Tourist shall not be allowed entry in to the district and they shall immediately be put in institutional quarantine before sending them back on their own expenses.

Andhra Pradesh

Passengers coming to Andhra Pradesh will be put under home quarantine. However, once their test results for Covid-19 come negative, they will be relieved from quarantine.

Vijayawada and Vizag airports to not operate any domestic flights on Monday.

Services on these airports will begin from Tuesday.

Telangana

The Telangana government decided against home quarantine for incoming passengers to the state, starting Monday.

The state government said that only those displaying symptoms at airports after screening will be taken to government centres.

The rest will be asked to 'self-monitor' themselves.

Jammu and Kashmir

All passengers will have to undergo "administrative quarantine" for a fortnight.

Thirty kiosks have been set up at Srinagar airport for collection of samples.

Jharkhand

Every passenger coming to the state by flight "shall have to compulsorily stay in home quarantine for 14 days.

Any person travelling to Jharkhand and intending to exit the state within 72 hours and any returnee who has already undergone the prescribed quarantine period are exempted from the 14-day quarantine norm.

Passengers have to enter the aircraft wearing face masks and gloves, sanitize their luggage, download Arogya Setu app and maintain social distance.

Confirmed flight tickets and flight boarding pass would be treated as lockdown passes and only authorised taxis are allowed to ferrying passengers from their houses to the airport.

Punjab

All air travellers bound for Punjab shall be tested for COVID-19 upon their arrival at the Chandigarh airport and then mandatorily stay quarantined in home for 14 days.

COVID-19 tests shall be done only on passengers whose destination is Punjab.

In case, the test comes out to be positive, the person shall be shifted to an isolation facility.

If the test is negative, the person shall still be required to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

Those moving through the airport on way to Union Territory of Chandigarh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh shall be dealt with as per the protocol of the recipient state.

Goa

Only those people, including air travellers, carrying the COVID-19 negative certificate from authorised laboratories would be allowed to enter Goa without testing.

Others will have to get themselves tested for COVID- 19 by paying Rs 2,000.

Those who don't want to be tested will have to stay in home quarantine for the next 14 days.

Chhattisgarh

Air passengers showing no symptoms would be placed in 14-day quarantine at government centres, homes or paid facilities.

Passengers will have to submit a written undertaking they will strictly follow isolation norms.

Baggage will be sanitised at the airport and only select vehicles whose details are with the transport department will be allowed to pick and drop passengers.

Manipur

All passengers will undergo full thermal scan on arrival. Those who are asymptomatic will be stamped for home quarantine.

Any symptomatic passenger or suspected passenger will be separated immediately and sent to Isolation Ward/ Covid-19 Treatment Ward by a medical team.

Installation of Aarogya Setu has been made mandatory and only passengers with green status on the app are allowed to travel.

All taxi drivers registered with the transport department are exempt from curfew pass for pick-up and drops at the airport in Imphal.

Private vehicles that go to pick up passengers shall carry either a soft copy or a hard copy of the boarding pass or ticket of the passenger, which shall be treated as curfew pass for that period.

Bihar

The Bihar government said travellers will be put on "paid quarantine" for 14 days.

Maharashtra

In a U-turn, Maharashtra bit the bullet and allowed Mumbai airport to handle 50 domestic flights per day.

"The government has agreed to allow 25 take offs and 25 landings everyday for domestic flights from Mumbai. This number will be increased gradually. The government will issue details and guidelines in this regard soon," said Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted that it was "extremely ill-advised" to reopen airports in red zones.

West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would urge the Centre to postpone the resumption of domestic flight services at Kolkata, which was recently battered by Cyclone Amphan, and Bagdogra airports by a few days.

"Kolkata and Bagdogra airports to not operate any domestic flights between May 25-27; both will handle 20 flights per day from May 28," PTI quoted an official as saying.

The government last week announced resumption of the domestic flight services from May under specific rules and guidelines like cap on ticket pricing, wearing of face masks by passengers, no food served on board planes and making available details of medical conditions by travellers through Aarogya Setu app or by filling up of a self declaration form.

The government's decision came as the aviation sector was reeling under severe stress triggered by the coronavirus lockdown that began on March 25.