As China eases COVID-19 curbs, new rash of cases reported

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 09: A day after the ruling Communist Party in China relaxed COVID-19 rules to reverse a deepening economic slump, a fresh set of cases were reported in schools and businesses. Many took to the social media to speak about the new rash of cases. Officials data shows a fall in new cases, but those no longer cover big parts of the population after the government on Wednesday ended mandatory testing for many people. The decision by the government was considered to a major decision as the zero-COVID-19 policy had sparked protests and demands were made for Xi Jinping to resign.

According to reports social media users in Beijing and other cities said coworkers or classmates were ill and some businesses were closed due to lack of staff. It was however unclear from those accounts, how far above the official figure the total number of cases may be. A post signed Tunnel Mouth on the popular Sina Weibo platform said, 'I'm really speechless. Half of the company's people are out sick, but they still won't let us all stay home."

The Chinese government began to loosen controls on November 11 after promising to reduce their cost and disruptions. Imports fell to 10.9 per cent from a year back in November duet weak demand. Auto sales fell 26.5 per cent in October. Neil Thomas and Laura Gloudeman of Eurasia Group said that relaxing curbs will lead to greater outbreaks. Public health experts and economists say that restrictions must probably stay in place at least through mid-2023. Millions of elderly need to be vaccinated, which will take months and hospitals need to be strengthened to cope with a surge in cases. Last week officials announced a vaccination campaign.

China gives in to massive protests, eases COVID-19 restrictions

On Friday the government reported 16.797 cases including 13,160 without symptoms. That was down about one-fifth from the previous day and less than half of last week's daily peak above 40,000. China's most populous city Shanghai which endured one of the longest lockdowns on Thursday dropped the need for COVID-19 tests to enter restaurants or entertainment venues. Top officials have been softening their tone on the dangers posed by the virus reports said. The experts however say that China is ill-prepared for a major surge in infections, partly due to low vaccination rates among the vulnerable and fragile health care system.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 9, 2022, 15:21 [IST]