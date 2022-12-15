As 'BoycottPathaan' trends, Shah Rukh Khan says "people like" him will stay positive

India

oi-Prakash KL

"Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self," Shah Rukh Khan said at Kolkata event.

Kolkata, Dec 15: Amid his movie 'Pathaan' running in trouble over 'Besharam Rang', Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday said that people like him will not be affected by the negativity in social media.

"Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self...I read somewhere-negativity increases social media consumption...Such pursuits enclose collective narrative making it divisive & destructive," a news agency quoted Shah Rukh Khan as saying at the Kolkata event.

"No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive," the actor stated.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan also inaugurated the 28th International Kolkata Film Festival. The event was also graced by Rani Mukerjee, Mahesh Babu, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee and cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

#WATCH | Social media often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self...I read somewhere-negativity increases social media consumption...Such pursuits enclose collective narrative making it divisive & destructive: Shah Rukh Khan at Kolkata pic.twitter.com/LO1X5YUXh4 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

The song has come under attack from the BJP for the saffron color costume sported by Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan apparently green color. Further, Padukone's 'silent support' to the JNU protestors in 2020 is also the other reason why a section of audience has called for the boycott of the movie.

However, actor Prakash Raj has extended his support to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'. The actor called the protestors 'Besharam Bigots' and wrote, "#Besharam BIGOTS.. So it's okay when Saffron clad men garland rapists..give hate speech, broker MLAs, a Saffron clad swamiji rapes Minors, But not a DRESS in a film ?? #justasking ....Protesters Burn Effigies Of SRK In Indore. Their Demand: Ban 'Pathaan'," he tweeted.

Prakash Raj slams protestors who burnt Shah Rukh's effigy over Deepika's song

Some angry protestors have questioned why Deepika was made to wear saffron outfits and blamed Shah Rukh Khan for making her wear the costumes while burning his effigy.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister on Wednesday hinted at banning the Hindi movie. He posted a video in which he raised his two objections against the movie. "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable.

Actress Deepika Padukone who supports 'Tukde Tukde gang' is in the song of the film #Pathan. The costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise, we will consider whether or not to allow the film to be released in Madhya Pradesh," Narottam Mishra wrote in a Tweet written in Hindi.