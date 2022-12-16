As Bihar hooch tragedy toll rises to 50, Nitish says, 'No compensation for those who died from drinking'

New Delhi, Dec16: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that his government would not provide financial compensation to the families of those killed by consuming spurious/illegal liquor.

While addressing the state Assembly, the Janata Dal (United) boss said, "No compensation will be given to people who died after drinking. We have been appealing -- if you drink, you will die...those who talk in favour of drinking will not bring any good to you."

#WATCH | "No compensation will be given to people who died after drinking...We have been appealing- if you drink, you will die...those who talk in favour of drinking will not bring any good to you...", said CM Nitish Kumar in assembly earlier today.



(Source: Bihar Assembly) pic.twitter.com/zquukNtRIA — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022

This statement comes as 50 people died in in Chhapra town of Saran district from consuming spurious liquor. The JD(U)-RJD government has been facing protests by the BJP in both inside and outside the assembly over the laxity in implementing prohibition.

Earlier, BJP leaders protested against Nitish Kumar after he said in Hindi, "Jo sharaab peeyega, wo toh marega hi na" (those who drink spurious alcohol will die) and sought his resignation. He also said that the government has been running massive social awareness programmes.

Kumar's warned for the second time in this week, as he reasoned that in a state where liquor was banned since 2016 the products available were expected to be spurious. He had asked people to avoid consuming these.

On Wednesday too, the CM had lost his cool in the Vidhan Sabha over the protests by the BJP. He threw a 'are you drunk,' remark at the BJP members. "You are doing the wrong thing by opposing liquor prohibition. This cannot be tolerated... just remove all these people," he declared.

The states that have prohibition are Gujarat and Bihar. Mizoram and Nagaland too have similar policies but with an exception.

