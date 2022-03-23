YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 23: India is a bit shaky in terms of showing support against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden has said asserting that most American friends and allies have presented a united front in terms of dealing with Vladimir Putin's "aggression."

    As Biden calls India shaky on Russia, analysts question US double standards on Chinese aggression

    This is clearly double speak by Biden who has not bothered uttering a word on the Chinese aggression. Some Indian analysts also pointed out that the US and its European allies continue energy purchases with Russia.

    Biden seems content that China and India, by locking horns, remain preoccupied with their border standoff. The confrontation also allows American weapons manufacturers to make merry by selling more arms to India in government-to-government contracts with no competitive bidding, Brahma Chellaney, strategic thinker, author, commentator said on Twitter.

    Here's the paradox: At a time when India confronts China's border aggression, including its threat of a full-scale war, Biden won't open his mouth on that aggression. Yet an insensitive Biden calls "shaky" India's response to a distant war he helped provoke with a forward policy, Chellaney also said.

    For nearly two years, some 200,000 Indian troops have faced off against the PLA in the Himalayas, as India remains at the highest level of military readiness. Yet no Western leader has urged China to pull back the forces it has massed against India in breach of bilateral accords, he further added.

    Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:06 [IST]
