Drugs case: Aryan Khan speaks to parents via video call from jail; gets Rs 4,500 via money-order

Aryan Khan's bail order to be pronounced today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Oct 20: A special NDPS court in Mumbai would pronounce its Orders on bail applications filed by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and two others on October 20 in a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship off Mumbai.

After hearing extensive arguments of the investigating agency Narcotics Control Bureau and defence lawyers on Thursday, special judge V. V. Patil posted the matter for orders on October 20.

'Friend used as witness': Nawab Malik fires another salvo against NCB

The NCB opposed the bail plea saying Khan was a regular consumer of drugs. In its reply, NCB has mentioned that the materials collected during the investigation have primarily revealed that Aryan Khan has a role in so far as illicit procurement and distribution of contraband is concerned.

Earlier, a magistrate's court had rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant. The three were among those arrested from the Goa-bound cruise ship on October 3.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 0:59 [IST]