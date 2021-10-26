Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB to quiz witness Prabhakar Sail who made 'extortion' charges against Sameer Wankhede

YouTube
    Mumbai, Oct 26: The Narcotics Bureau of Mumbai has summoned witness Prabhakar Sail tomorrow for questioning in connection with his allegations of corruption in ongoing Mumbai cruise drugs case. The NCB vigilance committee will record Sail's statement.

    Aryan Khan

    NCB deputy director general (DDG) northern region Gyaneshwar Singh, heading the departmental vigilance probe on the allegations of extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case.

    NCB has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the allegations made by Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the cruise drugs case, of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including the Mumbai zonal director, and others for letting off Aryan Khan.

    The inquiry will also look at the aspect of K P Gosavi, another NCB independent witness in the case, being in close proximity of Aryan Khan after the raids, and the procedures followed by the sleuths while entrusting custody of all the accused arrested on October 3 from the international cruise terminal, Mumbai.

    Photos and videos of Gosavi with Aryan Khan have gone viral on social media and other news platforms. The role of all the officers and witnesses involved in the case will be probed and it will be recorded if they followed the NCB manual and procedures mentioned in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act during such operations.

    Wankhede on Sunday had written to Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale, seeking protection from likely legal action "being planned" against him by unknown persons to falsely frame him concerning an alleged vigilance-related issue.

    On Monday, he failed to get any relief related to an affidavit on the sensational extortion claims made by Sail, with a special court saying it cannot pass a blanket order barring courts from taking cognisance of the document.

    Read more about:

    Aryan Khan narcotics

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 23:25 [IST]
