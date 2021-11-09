Aryan Khan gets bail: Here is how Bollywood celebrates the release of Shah Rukh Khan's son

Aryan Khan's drug case: Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani skips Mumbai police's summons

Mumbai, Nov 9: Pooja Dadlani, manager of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, failed to turn up before the Special Investigating Team (SIT) in connection with the ongoing Mumbai cruise drug bust case.

She has cited health issues as the reason for not appearing before the SIT on Monday and sought more time. Apart from Dadlani, Chikky Pandey, brother of actor Chunkey Pandey too failed to turn up before the SIT.

Pooja Dadlani was dragged into the issue after the SIT of the Mumbai Police reportedly discovered a CCTV footage in which she was seen having a meeting with KP Gosavi and Sam D'Souza in Lower Parel in Mumbai.

KP Gosavi's bodyguard Prabhakar Sail lodged a complaint with the MRA Marg police claiming that he overheard Gosavi talking to Sam D'souza to extort money from Shah Rukh Khan to let off Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, arrested in the high-profile drug case, and Rs 8 crore payment to be made to NCB Mumbai zonal head Sameer Wankhede.

On the other hand, Sam D'Souza approached the Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail. In his plea, he alleged that Kiran Gosavi had taken Rs 50 lakh from Pooja Dadlani to get Aryan Khan out of jail and the money was returned following his arrest by the NCB.

Later, three more applications were submitted to the MRA Marg police station following which the SIT was formed.

ACP Milind Khetle, who is leading the SIT investigation, will submit his report to the police commissioner.

So far, the SIT has recorded statements of 15 people, including Prabhakar Sail, hotelier Ranjitsingh Bindra among others.

On October 3, Aryan Khan and others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He got bail from the Bombay High Court on October 28.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 12:31 [IST]