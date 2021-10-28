Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, two others get bail in drugs on cruise case

Mumbai, Oct 28: Relieved after the Bombay High Court's order granting bail to his son Aryan Khan in the cruise drug bust case, Shah Rukh Khan met the legal team which represented the case in the court.

In the said photos, the actor is seen smiling alongside advocates Amit Desai, Satish Maneshinde, and the other members of the legal team. However, former attorney general, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who argued by Aryan Khan's case in the Bombay High Court, is missing in the photo.

"Aryan Shah Rukh Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the High Court. No possession, no evidence, no consumption, no conspiracy - right from the first moment when he was detained on 2nd November, nor is there anything as of now," news agency PTI quoted Maneshinde as saying.

Initially, Satish Maneshinde appeared for Aryan Khan and Amit Desai represented the actor's son in the court. However, Mukul Rohatgi was brought in once the case moved to the Bombay High Court.

Aryan Khan and others were arrested after the NCB raided a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 3. After 25 days, he got bail on Thursday along with Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha in the high-profile drug bust case.

Maharashtra: Fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrate outside his residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai after Bombay High Court granted bail to his son Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case pic.twitter.com/QytqfgFYnH — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's well-wishers have welcomed the development and lots of celebrities including Madhavan and Swara Bhasker have expressed happiness over the court's order.

Even fans of the actor have celebrated outside his residence Mannat in Mumbai after the Bombay High Court granted bail to his son Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Story first published: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 21:07 [IST]