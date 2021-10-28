YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Aryan Khan drug case: Shah Rukh Khan meets legal team as fans celebrate court’s order outside house

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 28: Relieved after the Bombay High Court's order granting bail to his son Aryan Khan in the cruise drug bust case, Shah Rukh Khan met the legal team which represented the case in the court.

    Aryan Khan drug case: Shah Rukh Khan meets legal team as fans celebrate court’s order outside house

    In the said photos, the actor is seen smiling alongside advocates Amit Desai, Satish Maneshinde, and the other members of the legal team. However, former attorney general, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who argued by Aryan Khan's case in the Bombay High Court, is missing in the photo.

    "Aryan Shah Rukh Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the High Court. No possession, no evidence, no consumption, no conspiracy - right from the first moment when he was detained on 2nd November, nor is there anything as of now," news agency PTI quoted Maneshinde as saying.

    Initially, Satish Maneshinde appeared for Aryan Khan and Amit Desai represented the actor's son in the court. However, Mukul Rohatgi was brought in once the case moved to the Bombay High Court.

    Aryan Khan and others were arrested after the NCB raided a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 3. After 25 days, he got bail on Thursday along with Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha in the high-profile drug bust case.

    Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's well-wishers have welcomed the development and lots of celebrities including Madhavan and Swara Bhasker have expressed happiness over the court's order.

    Even fans of the actor have celebrated outside his residence Mannat in Mumbai after the Bombay High Court granted bail to his son Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case.

    More ARYAN KHAN News  

    Read more about:

    Aryan Khan shah rukh khan

    Story first published: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 21:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X