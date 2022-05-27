Aryan Khan cleared in drugs case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 27: Actor, Sharukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan and five others have been cleared in connection with the drugs case. The six of them have been excluded from the chargesheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The NCB statement said that a complaint is being filed against 14 persons under various sections of the NDPS Act. Complaint against six persons is not being filed duet to lack of evidence, Sanjay Kumar Singh of the NCB said.

He also said that all the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak.

The 23-year-old son of the Bollywood superstar was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The central agency had booked him under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment.

He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28.

The HC had imposed 14 bail conditions on him and his co-accused in the case, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail. In the five-page order, the HC said the trio will have to surrender their passports before the NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court and will have to attend the NCB office each Friday between 11 am and 2 pm to mark their presence.