YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Aryan Khan case transferred due to my petition says Wankhede: Lies says Malik

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 06: The NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede has said that he has not been removed from the probe relating to the drugs on cruise case in which Aryan Khan is an accused.

    He told India Today TV that he is the zonal director of the NCB's Mumbai unit and will remain so. I have not been removed from the post he said.

    Aryan Khan case transferred due to my petition says Wankhede: Lies says Malik
    NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede

    I have not been removed from investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter be probed by a central agency. So Aryan case and Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB's SIT. It's a coordination between NCB teams of Delhi and Mumbai, he told ANI.

    Mutha Ashok Jain the deputy DG of the NCB, south-western region said that a total of 6 cases will now be investigated by Delhi teams of NCB, including Aryan Khan's case and 5 other cases. It was an administrative decision he also said.

    Reacting to Wankhede's comments, Maharashtra minister, Nawab Malik said
    Either @ANI is misquoting Sameer Wankhede or he is misleading the Nation.

    He filed a writ petition in court asking the investigation on him for extortion and corruption should be conducted by CBI or NIA, not by Mumbai Police.

    Court rejected his petition. Nation must know the truth, Malik said.

    More ARYAN KHAN News  

    Read more about:

    Aryan Khan

    Story first published: Saturday, November 6, 2021, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X