Aryan Khan case transferred due to my petition says Wankhede: Lies says Malik

New Delhi, Nov 06: The NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede has said that he has not been removed from the probe relating to the drugs on cruise case in which Aryan Khan is an accused.

He told India Today TV that he is the zonal director of the NCB's Mumbai unit and will remain so. I have not been removed from the post he said.

I have not been removed from investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter be probed by a central agency. So Aryan case and Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB's SIT. It's a coordination between NCB teams of Delhi and Mumbai, he told ANI.

Mutha Ashok Jain the deputy DG of the NCB, south-western region said that a total of 6 cases will now be investigated by Delhi teams of NCB, including Aryan Khan's case and 5 other cases. It was an administrative decision he also said.

Reacting to Wankhede's comments, Maharashtra minister, Nawab Malik said

Either @ANI is misquoting Sameer Wankhede or he is misleading the Nation.

He filed a writ petition in court asking the investigation on him for extortion and corruption should be conducted by CBI or NIA, not by Mumbai Police.

Court rejected his petition. Nation must know the truth, Malik said.

Story first published: Saturday, November 6, 2021, 11:15 [IST]