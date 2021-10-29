Aryan Khan case an attempt by BJP to move Bollywood out of Maharashtra: Malik

Mumbai, Oct 29: The drugs on cruise case is a conspiracy by the BJP to move Bollywood out of Mumbai, NCP leader and Maharashtra minister, Nawab Malik alleged. He also said that recently Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath had met with film personalities and discussed the possibilities of setting up a film city in Noida.

Addressing a press conference, Malik said the drugs case is nothing but BJP's bid to move Bollywood out of Maharashtra. It is a conspiracy by BJP to defame Bollywood's also said.

The situation has changed completely. Kiran Gosavi who was dragging Aryan Khan to the NCB office is now behind bars. The man who was doing everything to ensure that Aryan Khan did not get bail is knocking on the doors of the court, he said.

Malik further said that Sameer Wankhede approached the Bombay High Court and requested a restraining order against the Mumbai police from arresting him. He had approached the police last week requesting protection. He must have done something really wrong and that is why he is afraid of action against him, Malik further added.

