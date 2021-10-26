Aryan Khan to spend another night in jail as Bail hearing adjourned till tomorrow

Aryan drug case: What the law says about WhatsApp chats and do they have evidentiary value

No possession, no consumption, why Aryan Khan spent 20 days in jail?: Top arguments by Mukul Rohatgi today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Oct 26: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan will spend another night in jail as the hearing of his bail application was adjourned till 2.30 pm on Wednesday by Bombay High Court. During the hearing, senior advocate and former attorney general of India, Mukul Rohatgi who appeared for Aryan Khan, told that court that it was a "fit case of bail".

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) opposed the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan, who was arrested earlier this month in the cruise drugs seizure case, alleging the 23-year-old was not just a consumer of drugs, but also involved in illicit drug trafficking.

The agency also claimed that Aryan Khan and a woman named Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, were tampering with the evidence and witnesses in the case in an attempt to derail the investigation.

Here are the highlights:

Newest First Oldest First Aryan Khan case adjourned for tomorrow. Bombay High Court to hear the matter at 230 PM Did the NCB believe on the afternoon of October 2 & when they exercise power of arrest, they exercise it for Khan & Merchant & Dhamecha. The principles say that the person who is to be arrested should be told about the grounds: Senior Advocate Amit Desai was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench Arbaaz Merchant Begins his arguments Court: I am sensitive to your concerns hence I sit till 7. Else I can sit till 4.30 and curtail my board. Are you saying that your applications are intentionally not being circulated? Jha: there is preliminary application, and that is by the members of the bar as well. That there is precedence given to this matter over the 100s other pending applications Amit Desai is appearing for Arbaaz Merchant Advocate Subhash Jha has field an intervention application. The court points it out. Rohatgi finally reads Justice Dangre’s order of Bombay High Court. He hands over an article of Indian Express pertaining to remarks by Social Justice Ministry for reformation in drugs consumption Rohatgi says,''It was not in my control, what was found in Arbaaz Merchant’s shoe. Arbaaz is not my servant, he is not in my control, so there is no conspiracy.'' Rohatgi: The next judgment is by Justice Pitale. One is Ranveer and one is Shanu. Ranveer Singh v State of Maharashtra and Shanoob KH v. state Rohatgi cites Ragini Dwivedi vs State of Karnataka case I respectfully submit that I have a better case than all cases, I am citing because there is no recovery from me, Rohatgi was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench. Amit Desai: But there is nothing beyond that poker communication Rohatgi: Exactly, what I am saying is there is nothing to show that I was financing illicit trafficking Mukul Rohtagi: Max you may link me with Merchant and Accused 17 (Aachit) only after recovery. But I am not linked with anyone else. Conspiracy is when all 20 have met prior and have meeting of minds 'My case will go to 8(c), 27 and 20(b) and not Section 27A. My case is far from Section 27A. With this compendium of facts, what I am saying that there is no case. There is no consumption, no possession... Why this boy has been sent 20 days in jail', Rohatgi was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench. Rohatgi: I am not in any case concerned with Section 27A. There is no evidence. I have not financed anyone trafficking. These are young boys. They can be sent to rehab and they need not undergo trial. It had come in some newspaper that the social ministry was mentioning about reform I am not admitting to consumption or use. The only thing is conscious possession and that is also small quantity: Mukul Rohatgi Rohatgi: The Whatsapp chats do not pertain to the cruise or conspiracy, those are old chats Rohatgi: Today what is being said is kind of rebounding on me Kindly keep me away from that controversy. I am making it clear I have nothing against any NcB officer. I have no grievance Rohatgi: The director of the Sameer Wankhede in response, he said that it is on account of the enmity with a political personality whose son in law was arrested, (Nawab Malik) Today what is being said is kind of rebounding on me Mukul Rohatgi says there is no prior conviction in this case As for the Whatsapp chats, they were of the time period of 2018. None of the chats are from the cruise: Rohatgi Rohatgi: The sizes are small, medium and large. So this small amount is not enough to keep me in custody. Sorry I mean small intermediary and commercial. Many others have been found with intermediary and commercial quantity. There is no Section 27A against me! Rohatgi: My case is NOT conscious possession at all. There was NO recovery from Aryan Khan and there was NO medical examination to show that there was consumption. Merchant had 6 gms of charas which was recovered from his shoes. merchant is denying it. I am not concerned, except that he is my friend. Rohatgi: The statements made to NDPS officers are inadmissible. That is what it says. Since there is no RECOVERY, I submit I am WRONGLY arrested Rohatgi: I moved Magistrate, he said no jurisdiction. He said go to district level. Then we moved to district court. That was rejected. Mukul Rohatgi: I beg to appear in first of these matters for Aryan Khan. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi and Advocate Maneshinde have come to Court. ASG’s team including Advocate Shreeram Shirsat and SPP Advait Sethna are also in Court, Bar and Bench reports ASG Anil Singh has come to Court. He will appear for NCB in drugs on a cruise ship case. Aryan Khan's bail application matter is serial no.57 Aryan Khan has said in his bail plea, which is going to come up in Bombay High Court for hearing on Tuesday, that he is not connected to any other co-accused except Arbaaz Merchant and Aachit Kumar. Aryan's judicial custody has been extended till Oct 30. His bail was earlier rejected by a special court on Oct 20 and the matter is slated to come up for hearing today. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), however, sought time till next week. The lower court had also rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan's friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha. The three were arrested on October 3 by the NCB after it raided the Goa-bound ship and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas. They are now in judicial custody. While Aryan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison, Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women's prison in the city. The trio and others were held in the case for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. So far, 20 people have been arrested in the case. Matter is kept for hearing & we are expecting that matter will be called out as early as possible...Less chances in first half, will be mentioning in 2nd half...definitely there is parity in listing: Munmun Dhamecha's lawyer Kaashif Khan Deshmukh Matter is kept for hearing & we are expecting that matter will be called out as early as possible...Less chances in first half, will be mentioning in 2nd half...definitely there is parity in listing: Munmun Dhamecha's lawyer Kaashif Khan Deshmukh Aryan Khan will be appearing in Bombay High Court shortly as his bail plea will come up for hearing. Mumbai zonal head Sameer Wankhede reaches NCB office in Delhi In the wake of a letter tweeted by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik about various allegations including extortion against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), its Deputy Director General Mutha Ashok Jain on Tuesday said they will take necessary action into the matter. Nawab Malik earlier in the day said he is forwarding a letter written by ‘someone in NCB about the various illegal activities of (Sameer) Wankhede’ to the agency’s DG S N Pradhan. The NCP leader also said the NCB should investigate the 26 allegations in the letter claiming an ‘extortion racket’ being run within the anti-drugs agency. When asked about the letter, Jain told reporters outside the NCB office here that he has "received a paper on WhatsApp" and they will take "necessary action". Asked about the NCB opposing in the Bombay High Court the bail plea of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, arrested earlier this month after the agency raided a cruise ship and claimed to have seized drugs onboard, Jain said he will not speak anything about the case. To a query on a team of the NCB coming to Mumbai from Delhi to conduct a probe into Nawab Malik's allegations, Jain said he also got the information about the agency's team coming here. The NCB has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the claims made by a witness in the cruise drugs case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including its Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, and others for letting off Aryan Khan. I have been given police protection as our family is receiving death threats... A lot of people may benefit if Sameer Wankhede is removed from his current post at Narcotics Control Bureau: Kranti Redkar Wankhede, wife of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede I have not called anyone today...If I have to question him, I will call him: Gyaneshwar Singh, DDG Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on NCB official Sameer Wankhede Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede leaves from NCB office in Delhi. Narcotics Control Bureau has opposed Aryan Khan's bail application There is an international drug racket going on & the agency needs time to unearth it. If given bail, Aryan can affect the investigation, influence the witnesses &tamper with the evidence: NCB in its affidavit Aryan Khan's lawyer files a counter-affidavit in Bombay HC telling the Court that Aryan has no connection with Prabhakar Sail or his employer Kiran Gosavi. Also the applicant is not a party to the ongoing allegations between NCB ZD and others, states the affadavit. Circulating Prabhkar Sail affidavit to media shows Aryan Khan trying to derail probe: NCB Have no connection with Prabhakar Sail affidavit: Aryan Khan Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi has reached Bombay High Court. Meanwhile Justice Nitin Sambre is taking kept back matters. COVID protocol not being followed, Justice Sambre rises. Asks Associate to ensure that protocol is being followed. Court associate: Court will not sit if the protocol is not followed. Justice Sambre is standing at the door waiting for the court to clear out. Court associate orders everyone to clear the Court. Justice Sambre sends police force in Court to ensure that people leave the Courtroom. Aryan Khan's bail application matter is serial no.57

Not summoned, here on work says lead investigator in Aryan Khan case