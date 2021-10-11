YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Aryan Khan being targeted just for his surname: Mehbooba Mufti

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Srinagar, Oct 11: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday alleged that Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan''s son Aryan Khan was being targeted by the central agencies just due to his surname, claiming that Muslims are targeted to please the core vote bank of the BJP.

    Mehbooba Mufti

    "Instead of making an example out of a Union Minister''s son accused of killing four farmers, central agencies are after a 23-year-old simply because his surname happens to be Khan. Travesty of justice that Muslims are targeted to satiate the sadistic wishes of BJP's core vote bank," Mehbooba tweeted.

    She was referring to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra, who is accused of mowing down farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh last week.

    More MEHBOOBA MUFTI News  

    Read more about:

    mehbooba mufti

    Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 15:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X