Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 11: Social activist Swami Agnivesh passed away at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, Delhi. The 80-year-old was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was critically ill.

On ventilator support, he suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last at 6.30 pm.

Agnivesh was critically ill and admitted to an ICU of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, and was on ventilatory support since Tuesday, the doctors said.

"He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and died today due to multi-organ failure as his condition deteriorated and he went into cardiac arrest at 6 pm," a spokesperson of the hospital said.

Resuscitation was attempted but he passed away at 6:30 pm, he said.