YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 11: Social activist Swami Agnivesh passed away at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, Delhi. The 80-year-old was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was critically ill.

    On ventilator support, he suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last at 6.30 pm.

    Swami Agnivesh
    Swami Agnivesh

    Agnivesh was critically ill and admitted to an ICU of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, and was on ventilatory support since Tuesday, the doctors said.

    "He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and died today due to multi-organ failure as his condition deteriorated and he went into cardiac arrest at 6 pm," a spokesperson of the hospital said.

    Resuscitation was attempted but he passed away at 6:30 pm, he said.

    More SWAMI AGNIVESH News

    Read more about:

    swami agnivesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X