Kejriwal under house arrest says AAP: Not correct clarifies Delhi Police

New Delhi, Dec 08: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest. He had visited the Singhu border to meet farmers protesting against Farm Laws yesterday.

The visit comes a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) extended its support to the ''Bharat Bandh'' called by protesting farmers on December 8.

Kejriwal was accompanied by his Cabinet ministers and some party MLAs during the brief visit to the protest venue on the Delhi-Haryana border.

"I checked the arrangements. We received a lot of pressure to allow the use of stadiums as temporary prisons but we did not give permission and I feel this helped the movement. Since then our party MLAs and ministers have been involved in ensuring that farmers do not face any discomfort," he said.

The police have however denied placing Kejriwal under house arrest. It is a general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other party. The CM has not been placed under house arrest, Anto Alphonse, DCP north Delhi said.

On the bandh called by farmers on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said, "AAP will participate in the nationwide strike. I hope the whole country joins it peacefully and I appeal to them to join and support the farmers".

"I have come to survey the arrangements. The toilets are clean. Water isn't reaching all points so a motor and a pipeline will be placed," he said

"The farmers said they are happy with the arrangements. Our MLA Jarnail Singh spent the night here in support of them. All our volunteers and party members are involved in serving the farmers," Kejriwal added.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws.

The Centre's offer to amend the contentious laws failed to cut ice with farmer groups during the fifth round of talks on Saturday.