Arvind Kejriwal promises 300 units of free electricity in Punjab if AAP comes to power

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, June 29: Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised 300 units of free electricity for every family if AAP wins Punjab polls next year.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Kejriwal said promised 300 units of free electricity per month for each household in Punjab if AAP comes to power. The AAP leader also promised 24/7 power supply in Punjab and waiver of pending electricity bills if his party is voted to power.

"We will do 3 major works here. 1st, we will provide 300 units of free electricity to every family. Secondly, all pending domestic electricity bills will be waived off and connection of people will be restored. Third, 24 hrs electricity will be provided," said Kejriwal.

"When we fought polls for the 1st time in Delhi in 2013, people used to get absurd electricity bills. The govt was colluding with electricity companies, just like Punjab. Today there's 24-hr electricity in Delhi at a very low rate. We've to do this in Punjab," he added.

Kejriwal said power in Punjab is the "costliest" in the country despite the state being an electricity producer.

"We do not produce power in Delhi. We buy it from other states and despite that we have power in the national capital almost at the cheapest rates," he said.

Punjab Assembly polls are due early next year.