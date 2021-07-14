Arvind Kejriwal makes 4 promises to people of Goa; All related to electricity, check details
Panaji, July 14: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday made four promises to people of Goa, all related to electricity.
Addressing a press conference in Panaji, the AAP's national convener made the following four promises:
a. 300 units of free electricity for every household per month
b. Old electricity bills to be waived completely
c. Zero power cut in Goa
d. Free electricity for agriculture purposes, if AAP forms government in the coastal state
The Delhi chief minister arrived in Goa on Tuesday. During his visit, the AAP chief reviewed the AAP organisation in Goa and held meetings with several leaders of the party.
Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) chief Deepak Dhavalikar and his brother Sudin met Kejriwal at the resort yesterday.