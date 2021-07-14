YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Arvind Kejriwal makes 4 promises to people of Goa; All related to electricity, check details

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panaji, July 14: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday made four promises to people of Goa, all related to electricity.

    Arvind Kejriwal makes 4 promises to people of Goa; All related to electricity, check details
    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    Addressing a press conference in Panaji, the AAP's national convener made the following four promises:

    a. 300 units of free electricity for every household per month
    b. Old electricity bills to be waived completely
    c. Zero power cut in Goa
    d. Free electricity for agriculture purposes, if AAP forms government in the coastal state

    The Delhi chief minister arrived in Goa on Tuesday. During his visit, the AAP chief reviewed the AAP organisation in Goa and held meetings with several leaders of the party.

    Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) chief Deepak Dhavalikar and his brother Sudin met Kejriwal at the resort yesterday.

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News  

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal goa aam aadmi party

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 10:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X