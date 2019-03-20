  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Arunachal Pradesh polls: Over 25 leaders quit BJP after denial of tickets

    By PTI
    |

    Itanagar, Mar 20: In a setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, two ministers and six MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh have joined the National Peoples' Party (NPP) of Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

    Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma
    Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma

    The mass desertion followed the saffron party's decision to not grant party ticket to state General Secretary Jarpum Gamlin, state Home Minister Kumar Waii and Tourism Minister Jarkar Gamlin and several other sitting legislators for the Assembly elections. The BJP's Parliamentary Board had on Sunday released a list of 54 candidates for the polls to the 60-member-assembly, which are being held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in the state on April 11.

    Waii said the BJP has lost its previous glory in the eyes of the people for its "false promises". "We will not just fight the elections but will form an NPP government in the state," Waii said.

    Also Read | Why BJP decided to drop 10 incumbent MPs for Chhattisgarh LS polls

    Besides the eight BJP MLAs, a legislator of the Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) and 19 other saffron party leaders also joined the NPP. The NPP, which is ruling Meghalaya along with the saffron party as an alliance partner, has decided to field 40 candidates in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls which will be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha elections in the state.

    NPP general secretary Thomas Sangma said, "We will go it alone in Arunachal Pradesh and announce the candidates list on Wednesday." NPP state unit spokesperson Mutchu Mithi, however, said the party might go for post-poll alliance, if required.

    The party would soon decide on fielding a candidate for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state, Thomas Sangma said. The NPP is a constituent member of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

    PTI

    More bjp News

    Read more about:

    bjp conrad sangma lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 9:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue