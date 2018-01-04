Arunachal: No differences of perception on alignment between India-China

Contrary to reports there is no standoff between the Indian and Chinese troops at Arunachal Pradesh. On December 28 some locals informed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) about some Chinese undertaking track alignment activity around 1 kilometre inside the Line of Actual Control.

The ITBP informed the Indian Army about the same. The Army then explained to the Chinese that they in Indian territory. They left after that, sources confirmed to OneIndia.

Currently there are some security personnel at the site. The Chinese had left behind some equipment including an excavator. This equipment will be returned.

There is no cause for panic and there is no standoff as is being widely reported, the source also added. The issue is being resolved amicably and there is no differences between the two sides on the perception of alignment, the source further added.

OneIndia News