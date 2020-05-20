  • search
    ‘Artificial enlargement of territorial claims’: India objects to Nepal’s new map

    New Delhi, May 20: India on Wednesday said Nepal's new political map, which depicts Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as part of Nepalese territory, amounts to "artificial enlargement of territorial claims" that won't be accepted by New Delhi.

    External affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, said "This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence."It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India."

    Nepal is aware of India's consistent position on this issue and the government should "refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion and respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity", Srivastava said. India hopes the Nepalese leadership will "create a positive atmosphere for diplomatic dialogue" to resolve boundary issues, he added.

    Border row with India worsens as Nepal approves new map with Lipulekh

    Nepal's cabinet has endorsed a new political map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura under its territory, amid a border dispute with India.

    The move announced by foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali came weeks after he said that efforts were on to resolve the border issue with India through diplomatic initiatives.

    The Lipulekh pass is a far western point near Kalapani. Both India and Nepal claim Kalapani as an integral part of their territory - India as part of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district and Nepal as part of Dharchula district.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 21:39 [IST]
