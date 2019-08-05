Article 370 scrapped is a tribute by BJP to its founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee

New Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 05: For the BJP and the RSS, today is an emotional day. The Centre announced the scrapping of Article 370.

For the BJP, its link to Jammu and Kashmir begins with its founder, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who was once a part of the Jawaharlal Nehru cabinet.

Mookerjee it may be recalled had been jailed in Srinagar for violating prohibitory orders issued by the state government under Sheikh Abdullah. He died in jail on June 23 1953.

Mookerjee had raised his voice for the Jammu HIndus. Mukherjee the son of Sir Asutosh Mookerjee, a legendary jurist had quit the Nehru cabinet following disagreements on a variety of issues including Jammu and Kashmir.

Mookerjee was scathing in his remarks in Parliament on the J&K issue and urged that the state be made part of India. He felt that no special concessions should be made.

He also said that at least Jammu and Ladakh must be fully integrated with the Union of India.

In 1953, Mookerjee wrote to Nehru and asked how he proposed to get back that part of Kashmir, which had been illegally occupied by Pakistan. He said that if India is not able to get that part back, it should be a national humiliation and disgrace.

However he was not able to persuade both Abdullah and Nehru. He took the agitation to the streets in New Delhi. On May 8 1953, Mookerjee left for Jammu and decided that he would go to Srinagar later. Orders restricting his movements were issue, following which he was arrested. He was lodged in the Srinagar Jail.

In June he complained of fever and pain in his legs. On June 22, he suffered a heart attack and a day later passed away.

After the Centre, decided to scrap Article 370, senior leaders like L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi hailed the decision. Advani in a statement said, "I believe that it is a bold step towards strengthening national integration. The scrapping of Article 370 has been a part of BJP's core ideology since the days of Jan Sangh. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah for the historic initiative and pray for peace, prosperity and progress in J&K and Ladakh."