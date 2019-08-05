Article 370 revoked: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah taken into preventive custody

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 05: Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were among four political leaders arrested on Monday, following the scrapping of Article 370.

J&K People's Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Ansari were also arrested.

[Bill to bifurcate J&K into 2 Union Territories passed in Rajya Sabha]

Srinagar's executive magistrate in a notice to People's Democratic Party chief Membooba Mufti said she was being detained because her activities "are likely to cause breach of peace".

"Therefore, keeping into consideration the aforementioned facts and circumstance, I as executive magistrate first class do hereby immediately order your detention for preventing law and order situation and further as a preventive measure you be shifted to Hari Niwas place till further orders," the notice said.

The arrests came shortly after the Rajya Sabha passed the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 which proposes to bifurcate the state into two union territories - Jammu & Kashmir as one and Ladakh as the other.

The government on Monday revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Earlier in the day, Mufti had said,''India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises. She said the government's unilateral decision "to scrap Article 370" is illegal and unconstitutional. It will make India an occupational force in Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba said on Twitter.Ahead of the arrest, authorities stepped up security in Jammu and Kashmir restricting the movement of several senior political leaders.