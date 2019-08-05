  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajya Sabha passes J&K Reorganisation Bill

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 05: The Rajya Sabha on Monday has passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019. The motion to pass the bill was first put through slip voting. While 125 votes in the favour of it, 61 votes against.

    Rajya Sabha passes J&K Reorganisation Bill

    After a voice vote, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill, 2019 was passed in the Rajya Sabha. The House has been adjourned.

    Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah had proposed to remove Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

    [ Article 370 out, next step would be delimitation ]

    The government has also decided to bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

    The announcement made by Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha triggered chaos and massive protests in Parliament.

    The announcement of J&K reorganisation was made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a crucial Cabinet meeting at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence along with the other members of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

    More RAJYA SABHA News

    Read more about:

    rajya sabha jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 19:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue