Rajya Sabha passes J&K Reorganisation Bill

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 05: The Rajya Sabha on Monday has passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019. The motion to pass the bill was first put through slip voting. While 125 votes in the favour of it, 61 votes against.

After a voice vote, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill, 2019 was passed in the Rajya Sabha. The House has been adjourned.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah had proposed to remove Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has also decided to bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

The announcement made by Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha triggered chaos and massive protests in Parliament.

The announcement of J&K reorganisation was made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a crucial Cabinet meeting at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence along with the other members of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).