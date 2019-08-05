Article 370 revoked: Here's what J&K politicians said; Omar warns of “dangerous consequences”

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, Aug 05: Former Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti went on a tweeting spree immediately after Home Minister Amit Shah announced the Union Government's decision to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution that grants special status to J&K. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah issued a statement over revoking of Article 370 in which he warned of "far-reaching and dangerous consequences."

Mufti launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government and went to the extent of saying that Centre's decision will have "catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent".

"GOI has resorted to deceit and stealth in recent weeks," Omar said. "Our darkest apprehensions have unfortunately come true after the GOI and its representatives in J&K lied to us that nothing major was planned. The announcement was made after the entire state, particularly the Kashmir Valley, was turned into a garrison. Those of us who gave democratic voice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, are incarcerated as lakhs of armed security personnel have been put on the ground," Omar's statement said.

PDP chief Mufti echoed similar views and said unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal and unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K.

"It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising it's people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises," she tweeted.

The BJP-led-government at the Centre on Monday decided to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution that grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha that all provisions of Article 370 will be considered null and void.

Shah's announcement in the Upper House came after meetings of the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Security headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The NDA government has also decided to bifurcate the state into two Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and Ladakh, which will be without a legislature.

Here's what Menbooba tweeted:

People like us who placed faith in Parliament, the temple of democracy have been deceived. Those elements in J&K who rejected the 🇮🇳 constitution & sought resolution under the UN have been vindicated. This will exacerbate the alienation Kashmiris feel. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

GOIs intention is clear & sinister. They want to change demography of the only muslim majority state in India , disempower Muslims to the extent where they become second class citizens in their own state. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

What did J&K get for acceding to India? Another partition along communal lines? Our special status isn’t a gift bestowed upon us. Its a right guaranteed by the same 🇮🇳 parliament. A contract entered into by J&K leadership & India. Today the very same contract has been violated — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019