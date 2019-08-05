Article 370 Live: Special staus revoked, J&K now 2 UTs

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 06: The Union government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Rajya Sabha approved the resolution abrogating Article 370 and a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories will be taken up by the Lok Sabha today.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah
    What is Article 370: An explainer

    Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

    Aug 6, 2019 8:12 PM

    PM Modi said,''I salute my sisters and brothers of Jammu, Kashmir, & Ladakh for their courage & resilience.For years, vested interest groups who believed in emotional blackmail never cared for people’s empowerment. J&K is now free from their shackles. A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits.''

    Aug 6, 2019 8:11 PM

    PM Modi: Special congratulations to people of Ladakh. It is a matter of great joy that their long-standing demand of being declared a Union Territory has been fulfilled. This decision will give impetus to overall prosperity of the region & ensure better developmental facilities

    Aug 6, 2019 8:11 PM

    BJP workers celebrate in Bhopal after resolution to revoke Article 370 from J&K & The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Bill, 2019 get passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

    Aug 6, 2019 8:11 PM

    PM Narendra Modi said,''Together we are, together we shall rise and together we will fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians. A momentous occasion in our Parliamentary democracy, where landmark bills pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir have been passed with overwhelming ''support.

    Aug 6, 2019 6:58 PM

    Resolution revoking Article 370 from J&K passed by the Lok Sabha

    Aug 6, 2019 6:57 PM

    Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress said,''I support the move on Jammu And Kashmir & Ladakh & its full integration into the Union of India. Would have been better if constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then.''

    Aug 6, 2019 6:56 PM

    M in Lok Sabha: Supriya Sule asked what would happen to J&K's environment & beauty. There're laws for environment in the nation&they'll be implemented there as soon as Article 370 is revoked. Jammu & Kashmir was heaven on earth, it is heaven on the earth & it'll always remain so

    Aug 6, 2019 6:56 PM

    Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha said,''The curfew wasn't put in place because the law and order situation has deteriorated. It is precautionary, it has been put in place so the situation doesn't deteriorate.''

    Aug 6, 2019 6:55 PM

    Amit Shah in Lok Sabha: Asaduddin Owaisi said we're going to commit a historical mistake.We're not going to commit a historical mistake, we're going to correct one. After 5 yrs, seeing development in J&K under leadership of PM Modi, ppl of valley will understand drawbacks of Article 370

    Aug 6, 2019 6:22 PM

    Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that his troops are prepared to "go to any extent" to help Kashmiris, a day after the Indian government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

    Aug 6, 2019 6:22 PM

    ''So far as India-China Boundary Question is concerned, the 2 sides have agreed to a fair, reasonable&mutually acceptable settlement of boundary question on the basis of Political Parameters & Guiding Principles for Settlement of India-China Boundary Question,'' MEA said.

    Aug 6, 2019 6:21 PM

    MEA on a query on comments made by the Chinese Spokesperson on J&K issue said,''Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Bill 2019, is an internal matter concerning territory of India. India doesn't comment on internal affairs of other countries and similarly expects other countries to do likewise.''

    Aug 6, 2019 6:21 PM

    Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok Sabha: Today the people from the opposition who are talking about #Article370, did they speak when Human Rights were being violated in Pak occupied Kashmir? Even today Human Rights are violated in PoK. These are bigger questions.

    Aug 6, 2019 6:20 PM

    Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar today. Governor & NSA discussed the prevailing external & internal security situation in J&K in the aftermath of developments in the Parliament

    Aug 6, 2019 6:20 PM

    United Arab Emirates(UAE) Media: 'UAE has taken note of the Indian government’s decision of non-operationalisation of some sections of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution related to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, 'says Dr Ahmad Al Banna, the UAE ambassador to India.

    Aug 6, 2019 6:04 PM

    While replying in the fiery debate, Amit Shah said that the governement earlier had a strong hold on PoK and will continue to have so.

    Aug 6, 2019 6:04 PM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Lok Sabha. He was welcomed with a thunderous applaud.

    Aug 6, 2019 6:04 PM

    Ravi Shankar Prasad lauds Amit Shah, PM Modi in Parliament

    Aug 6, 2019 6:03 PM

    China is seriously concerned about current situation in Kashmir: Foreign ministry spokesperson

    Aug 6, 2019 6:03 PM

    India's decision on J&K special status an internal matter, doesn't concern Pakistan: Indian ambassador to Russia

    Aug 6, 2019 6:03 PM

    UAE Ambassador to India on Article 370: Hope it would help improve social and economic conditions

    Aug 6, 2019 6:03 PM

    Are you assuming that Kashmiris, instead of sacrificing lamb, should sacrifice themselves on Eid: Asaduddin Owaisi

    Aug 6, 2019 6:03 PM

    Pakistan will take it up and fight it at all levels: Imran Khan

    Aug 6, 2019 5:56 PM

    I see pride and arrogance in India: Imran Khan

    Aug 6, 2019 5:56 PM

    We wanted to end conflict with dialogue: Imran Khan

    Aug 6, 2019 5:55 PM

    Another Pulwama will happen if India continues on the same path. Pakistan had nothing to do with the Pulwama attack and even India knows that: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan after India scraps Article 370

    Aug 6, 2019 5:55 PM

    Speaking in Pakistan Parliament, Imran Khan said,''What Indian leadership has done in Kashmir is part of BJP ideology. What India has done yesterday is RSS agenda. Muslims not considered equals in India.'' ''Muslims are not considered as equal citizens in India. India had already planned to change the special status of Kashmir,'' says Imran Khan in Pak assembly.

    Aug 6, 2019 5:05 PM

    Tharoor likens repealing of Article 370 to demonetisation

    Shashi Tharoor says in Lok Sabha: "We all remember the last time PM unleashed a decision to the nation which was also initially applauded for his decisiveness, just like today and that was the disaster of demonetisation. Nation is still dealing with devastating consequences of that action."

    Aug 6, 2019 4:42 PM

    "I am saying it for the 4th time, and I have the patience to say it for the 10th time, Farooq Abdullah has neither been detained nor arrested. If he isn't well, doctors will take him to hospital. House shouldn't worry. If he was not well, he would not have come out," says Amit Shah.

    Aug 6, 2019 4:24 PM

    Shah re-iterates his statement on Farooq Abdullah. "I have made it clear thrice, Farooq Abdullah ji is at his home, he is not under house arrest, he is not under detention. He is in good health, mauj-masti mein hain, unko nahi ana hai toh gun kanpatti par rakh kar bahar nahi la sakte hum," he says in Lok Sabha.

