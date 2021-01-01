Arshad Warsi says he is fan of 'Bachchan Pandey' co-star Akshay Kumar's comic timing

Irrfan Khan's 'The Song of the Scorpions' set to hit theatres in 2021

Mumbai, Jan 01: Actor Arshad Warsi, who will be collaborating with Akshay Kumar for his upcoming film "Bachchan Pandey", said the superstar has "brilliant" comic timing.

Warsi, known for his performance in "Munna Bhai" and "Golmaal" series, said he has been looking forward to collaborate with the 53-year-old superstar for a long time and "Bachchan Pandey" is an apt project for them.

"His comedy is brilliant. I have been looking forward to doing a film with him. Whenever we have met, he has said, we should work together. But we never managed to find a good script till we found this ('Bachchan Pandey').

"It is very funny. I think people are going to enjoy seeing us. It will be a treat for audience to watch us together," Warsi, who was seen in Kumar's recently released home production film "Durgamati", told PTI.

The action-comedy will see Kumar playing a gangster, who aspires to be an actor and Kriti Sanon as a journalist, who wishes to be a director.

Talking about his role, Warsi said, "I am playing a struggling actor from Bombay. My scenes are with Kriti Sanon. I am not part of Akshay's gang we both are on opposite sides."

Farhad Samji, best known for "Housefull 4", will direct the movie.

The film is produced by Sajid Naidadwal''s banner Nadiadwala Grandson.

The team will start the shooting this month in Jaisalmer.