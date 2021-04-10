Arrogant govt allergic to good suggestions: Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 10: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday called for giving money into the hands of common people during the second wave of coronavirus, but lamented that the "arrogant government" is allergic to good suggestions.

"The failed policies of the central government has led to a terrible second wave of coronavirus and migrant labourers are forced to migrate once again," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

केंद्र सरकार की फ़ेल नीतियों से देश में कोरोना की भयानक दूसरी लहर है और प्रवासी मज़दूर दोबारा पलायन को मजबूर हैं।



टीकाकरण बढ़ाने के साथ ही इनके हाथ में रुपय देना आवश्यक है- आम जन के जीवन व देश की अर्थव्यवस्था दोनों के लिए।



लेकिन अहंकारी सरकार को अच्छे सुझावों से ऐलर्जी है! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 10, 2021

"Besides increasing vaccination, it is important to give money into their hands - both for the life of the common man and the economy of the country. But this arrogant government is allergic to taking good suggestions," he further tweeted.