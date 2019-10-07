Arrested JeM terrorist was planning series of attacks in Valley

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Oct 07: A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was arrested in Baramulla district of north Kashmi, a police spokesperson said.

Mohsin Manzoor Salhea, a resident of Arampora-Azadgunj area, was arrested on a credible input during an anti-militant operation in Baramulla town, he said.

According to the spokesperson, Salhea was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM and was wanted in two cases registered at the Baramulla police station this year.

Salhea was part of a group involved in planning and executing terror attacks in the area, he said.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from his possession, the spokesperson said.

Officials say that this is a crucial arrest since Salhea was planning a series of attacks in the Valley. The official also said that he had raised a new module and was recruiting several persons and also training them. His interrogation would give the police vital clues about the operations of the Jaish-e-Mohammad in the Valley, the official further added.