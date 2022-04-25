YouTube
    Arrested Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani granted bail by Assam court

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 25: Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani granted bail by local court of Kokrajhar on Monday. He was arrested by the Assam Police from Gujarat over a social media post and was sent to one day in judicial custody.

    Mevani's three-day police custody had ended on Sunday, after which he was produced before the court.

    Arrested Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani granted bail by Assam court

    The independent legislator was seen leaving the court in 'Pushpa' style, indicating with a gesture that he would never bow down or be cowed down.

    After landing at the Guwahati airport around 11 am, Mevani was taken by road to Kokrajhar, around 220 km away, they said.

    The prominent Dalit leader was arrested from Palampur town in Gujarat after a case was registered in Kokrajhar, said his aide Suresh Jat.

    The case was filed under IPC section 153A, which deals with offences related to promoting enmity between communities, he said.

    "As per a document shared by the officials of the Assam Police, an FIR has been lodged over a tweet by Mevani a few days back. However, the tweet has been withheld by Twitter. It was about Nathuram Godse," he added.

    Mevani, an Independent MLA from Vadgam in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, recently joined the Congress. His arrest came ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held by the end of the year.

    Story first published: Monday, April 25, 2022, 16:24 [IST]
