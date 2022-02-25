Bird flu scare in Maharashtra: 25,000 chickens to be culled in Thane

Even pandemic could not shake govt’s commitment to make Indian Railways more safe: PM Modi

Karnataka seeks setting up of bench in SC to deal with Krishna river water dispute

Chhagan Bhujbal rules out Malik's resignation, says Centre putting pressure on min to collapse Maha govt

Arrested by ED, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik hospitalised in Mumbai

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Feb 25: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the ED and remanded in its custody till March 3, has been admitted to the state-run J J Hospital here for medical reasons, his office said on Friday.

"Hon. @nawabmalikncp saheb has been admitted to JJ hospital for medical reasons," Malik's office said in a tweet.

An official also confirmed that Malik has been admitted to the J J hospital.

"During the ED custody, Malik complained about some health issues to the central agency's personnel, following which he was hospitalised," he said.

Malik, who is state Minority Affairs Minister and ruling NCP's spokesperson, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Following his arrest, a court here had remanded him in ED custody till March 3.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 15:58 [IST]