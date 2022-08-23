Arrest of Islamic State operative shows how Muslim Brotherhood’s BDSM is playing out in India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Muslim Brotherhood is strengthening its base in countries which are strategic partners with India. The Muslim Brotherhood has a strong footprint in Australia and the reason is obvious, which is to build a narrative and Boycott, Divestment Sanction Movement (BDSM)

New Delhi, Aug 23: The detention of an Islamic State bomber in Russia goes on to show the activation of an international module that has been formed to target India. On Monday the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a suicide bomber of the Islamic State who was planning to target India and target a representative of the ruling circles in India.

Officials tell OneIndia that this is part of an international conspiracy that has been hatched by the Islamic State Khorasan Province based out of Afghanistan, the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) and Al-Qaeda.

Muslim Brotherhood has been targeting and strengthening its base in countries which are strategic partners with India. The Muslim Brotherhood has a strong footprint in Australia and the reason is obvious, which is to build a narrative and Boycott, Divestment Sanction Movement (BDSM). This is the Business Model of Conflict Industry.

Islamic State’s first suicide bomber was a Kerala Christian converted to Islam: The state needs to wake up

An OSINT report by the Disinfo Lab speaks in detail about how a boycott boycott campaign was launched last year September by the Muslim Brotherhood nexus against India as well as targeting Saudi Arabia and UAE apart from France.

The campaign was supported by the troll factories of Turkey and Pakistan. It was the first open campaign by MB through the new emerging nexus of Qatar-Turkey-Pakistan, dubbed as QTPi. While it had all the characteristics of propaganda, including the liberal use of fake pics and videos, it was not ordinary propaganda.

It appears as a strength test for Muslim Brotherhood, as it put several of the news media from its arsenal to use, including the jewel Al Jazeera, risking their credibility. The sheer resource MB-led QTPi deployed in this fake news-driven propaganda made it abundantly clear that not only Brotherhood has arrived in India, but it also intends to stay, the report said.

Islamic State bomber detained in Russia for attempting attack in India was recruited through Telegram

The intent was soon clear when a hush-hush Tribunal was organized in Sarajevo (Bosnia, & Herzegovina) in December 2021 on the Kashmir issue. This was a good enough indicator that Brotherhood has decided to put their attention to this part. Contrary to the usual noise created around such events, the Tribunal was kept rather low-key. They were again testing reactions to an attempt by MB on appropriating Kashmir, less from India and more from the Jamaat stakeholders. Replacing the traditional crowd, all major players at the Tribunal were connected with Muslim Brotherhood. The next step, yet another report on Kashmir within a month by a UK-based legal cum investigative cum activist firm was no surprise, the report said.

These events are part of a larger design, a build-up to create a conflict space in the conflict industry. Muslim Brotherhood had successfully run a conflict industry in Palestine for more than a decade. Now it is looking to shift the business to a new location. And one of the key tools for making a viable conflict industry is BDSM: Boycott, Divestment, Sanction Movement, the OSINT report by the Disinfo Lab added.

Islamic State suicide bomber planning attack on India’s leadership elite detained in Russia

The narratives that have been built in India in the last few years - from Islamophobia, Fascism to now Genocide are building blocks for this business enterprise. Going by the record, the conflict industry runs into billions of dollars.

This report seeks to unmask the various fronts of the Muslim Brotherhood which have already been deployed into this new theatre. The report also makes an effort to not only expose the MB networks and various individuals but also provide a blueprint of the playbook that is going to be deployed. Given the quantum of resources invested into this new start-up, it is going to be a protracted battle. The report is divided into five parts, trying to answer the basic question - from who are the key players, to the extent of money involved in the playbook, the report also stated.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 8:30 [IST]