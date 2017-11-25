Arrest of Ansarul Bangla Team terrorists raises stink of illegal immigration again

The investigation being conducted following the arrest of the Ansarul Bangla Team terrorists has thrown up several details. Samsad Mia and Riazul Islam who were first arrested had travelled to Hyderabad and Karnataka and lived among Bangladeshis.

They entered India in July 2016 and were taken by their agent to the Manegura area of Hyderabad. Out there they worked in the slaughterhouses where several Bangladeshis are employed.

After working there for four months, they moved to Belagavi in Karnataka. They worked in a similar unit along with other Bangladeshis. It was out here that they prepared the fake Aadhaar card, investigations have revealed.

Samsad was then ordered to move to Pune. He worked as a construction labour over there despite the fact that he is a civil engineer. Later on, he moved to Hyderabad and found himself a job.

Around two months back, they were instructed from Bangladesh that the time had come to set up modules. The duo moved to Patna and then Ranchi before landing in Kolkata.

Sources say that their job was to set up a module. They had on them a new hit-list of bloggers the ABT was planning on targeting. The duo was however not part of the core strike team, the source added.

Intelligence Bureau officials say that the case on hand once again raises the issue of illegal immigrants in India. They moved around with such ease and the fact that they were able to stay with Bangladeshis only shows how well covered they were.

OneIndia News