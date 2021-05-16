Unqualified Setu, NoWin will not save, but two shots of vaccine will: Rahul Gandhi

Arrest me too: Rahul Gandhi tweets poster criticising PM Modi's vaccine policy

New Delhi, May 16: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the Centre over reports of several people being arrested in Delhi for pasting posters critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the vaccination drive against COVID-19.

"Arrest me too," Gandhi tweeted, along with the "white Hindi words on black background" poster that led to the arrests. It read: "Modi ji, why did you send vaccines meant for our children, abroad?"

Led by Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders changed their profile pictures on Twitter with the poster asking why COVID vaccines were sent abroad.

The opposition party said tough questions will be asked from the prime minister if people don''t get vaccines, medicines and oxygen.

The challenge was posed after a few people were arrested by Delhi police for putting up posters in the national capital on the vaccine issue.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh dared the prime minister and home minister to arrest him, saying he was putting up such posters on his compound wall.

"Putting up critical posters against PM is now a crime? Is India run by the Modi Penal Code now? Is the Delhi Police so jobless in the middle of a raging pandemic," he asked.

"I am putting up posters on my compound wall tomorrow. Come get me," Ramesh dared.

The posters reading "Modiji humare bachon ki vaccine videsh kyu bhej diya (PM why did you send vaccines of our children to foreign countries?)" were plastered in several parts of Delhi, following which 25 people were arrested.

On Thursday, police received information about the posters following which senior officers of the districts were alerted.

Based on further complaints, 25 FIRs were registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections, including section 3 of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, across various districts of the Delhi Police, officials said.