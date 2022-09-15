YouTube
    Arrest me in 4 days if sting video is true: Manish Sisodia challenges BJP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 15: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the saffron party shared a purported sting video linked to the alleged liquor scam to help a select few.

    Sisodia threw an open challenge to the BJP, saying if the sting video is true then he is ready to be arrested.

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

    "BJP should give this so-called sting to the CBI, which anyway is working like an external agency of the party. In the next four days till Monday, the CBI should arrest me if there's any proof of corruption in this 'sting'," Sisodia told reporters.

    Have nothing to hide: Sisodia after ED raidsHave nothing to hide: Sisodia after ED raids

    The BJP showed the sting at a press conference in which a person linked to the liquor trade is claiming that the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government deliberately kept smaller players out of its "tailor-made" excise policy, now scrapped, to help a few persons monopolise the market.

    Kejriwal has no moral right to continue as chief minister, the party said.

    The person featuring in the sting is an accused in the case registered by the CBI to probe the alleged corruption linked to the policy, the BJP said.

    BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the AAP government tried to ensure that only a few persons control the cash flow related to trade. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that it was done for corruption.

    Got clean chit, claims Sisodia after CBI searches his bank lockerGot clean chit, claims Sisodia after CBI searches his bank locker

    This money was used for the polls in Goa and Punjab, Trivedi alleged.

    He noted that Kejriwal used to tell people to do a sting on those seeking money illegally from them and he will act against the culprits.

    The AAP has denied any irregularities in the liquor scam and accused the BJP of using probe agencies against opposition leaders for political gains.

    Thursday, September 15, 2022, 16:37 [IST]
    X