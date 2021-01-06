Arrangements being made to give COVID-19 vaccine to Haj pilgrims: Naqvi

New Delhi, Jan 06: Arrangements are being made to provide coronavirus vaccine to all the people who will go to perform Haj from India, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday.

The minister was speaking after chairing a meeting of the Haj Committee of India officials and Haj Group organisers at Haj House in Mumbai.

"Today discussed various issues concerned to Haj 2021 with Haj Committee of India officials and Haj Group Organisers at Haj House in Mumbai. Arrangements are being made to give Corona vaccine to all the people who will go to perform Haj from India," the Union Minister informed via Twitter.

Last month, during a meeting with the Haj Committee here to discuss the preparations and registrations for Haj 2021, Naqvi lauded the committee for making the registration process "100 per cent" digital, in turn making India the "first country" to do so.

The last date for submission of forms for Haj 2021 has been extended till January 10, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Centre has initiated the process of procuring the vaccine against COVID-19 after regulatory approvals were granted. This would mean that the vaccination drive could start by the end of next week in a phased manner. Reports suggest that the first vaccine shots would be available by January 13.

The government will tap every human resource for the smooth implementation of the world's largest vaccine drive against COVID-19.