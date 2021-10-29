Puneeth Rajkumar dead at 46: Can you get a sudden heart attack? Why are hearts of young Indians so vulnerable

Arrangements at Kanteerva Stadium for fans to pay last respect to Puneeth Rajkumar

New Delhi, Oct 29: The police and the administration is making arrangements at the Kanteerva Stadium in Bengaluru so that people can pay their last respects to the late Puneeth Rajkumar.

Several teams of the police were seen inspecting the venue and discussing security arrangements. A sea of mourners are expected to be present at the venue tomorrow.

There will be heavy security in and around the area as scores of politicians, film fraternity members and top actors will be present to pay their last respects.

Meanwhile the body of the late actor has been moved from the hospital to his home. Information coming in now suggests that the body will be taken to the stadium tomorrow in the morning.

Meanwhile the Karnataka government has alerted the Bengaluru district commissioners, DCPs and SPs to tighten security. The police and the administration have been directed to tighten security in their respective jurisdiction.

The government of Karnataka is yet to announce a holiday to mourn the actor's death. However in many parts of the city, several shops were seen downing shutters.

The news has sent shock waves across the state and many other parts of the country. As a mark of respect theatres in Chitradurga and Davanagere have already cancelled shows. The same is likely to be followed in all theatres in the state.

Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 16:26 [IST]